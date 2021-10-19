Assam Cabinet: Over 6.2L Smart Meters For Electricity Billing To Come Up | Highlights

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Cabinet

Major decisions were taken on Tuesday’s session of the Assam Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati.

Highlights of Key Decisions Taken:

  • Approval to implementation of smart metering project for installing 6,20,100 smart meters to improve billing process and energy accounting thereby reducing commercial losses.
  • Proposal for release of Rs 120,00 cr as grant-in-aid to MOITRI Society under the Mission for Overall Improvement of Thana for Responsive Image (MOITRI) scheme in 2021-22.
  • Administrative approval to estimate for project preparation and implementation of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB)-aided Assam Secondary Road Network Improvement Project (ASRIP).
  • Orang Tiger Conservation Foundation Trust will be constituted under Section 38(X) of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 to support management and conservation of tiger and biodiversity in the Orang Tiger Reserve.
  • PCCF Wildlife will complete the formalities of registration of the Trust.
  • Reviewed earlier Cabinet decision of closing Fair Price (FP) shops having 50 or less NFSA Ration Cards to allow widows and specially-abled FP shop owners to continue their operation.
  • Directorate of Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture, Assam and its subordinate offices will be created.
  • Creation of Sissi Tangani Tribal Belt in Dhemaji district with 89 revenue villages.
  • Labour Dept to explore possibility of exempting wages of Tea Garden Workers from the purview of National Level Floor Wage as envisaged in Code of Wages, 2019.
  • Approval to draft notification on Code of Wages Assam Rules, 2021.
  • 9,000 distribution transformers, 70 pre-fabricated compact sub-stations (PCSS), 11 power transformers to be procured and installed, and 4,200 damaged distribution transformers to be repaired at a cost of Rs 250.08 cr for improving voltage and reduce power distribution losses.
  • 4.80,249 un-electrified households to be electrified – 4,09,050 households under on-grid mode and 71,199 households under off-grid mode – at a cost of Rs 1718.18 crore.
  • Approval too electrification of 48,231 Anganwadi Centres and 13,120 primary schools with financial involvement of Rs 161.42 crores.
