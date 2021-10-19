Assam Cabinet: Over 6.2L Smart Meters For Electricity Billing To Come Up | Highlights

Major decisions were taken on Tuesday’s session of the Assam Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati.
Highlights of Key Decisions Taken:
- Approval to implementation of smart metering project for installing 6,20,100 smart meters to improve billing process and energy accounting thereby reducing commercial losses.
- Proposal for release of Rs 120,00 cr as grant-in-aid to MOITRI Society under the Mission for Overall Improvement of Thana for Responsive Image (MOITRI) scheme in 2021-22.
- Administrative approval to estimate for project preparation and implementation of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB)-aided Assam Secondary Road Network Improvement Project (ASRIP).
- Orang Tiger Conservation Foundation Trust will be constituted under Section 38(X) of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 to support management and conservation of tiger and biodiversity in the Orang Tiger Reserve.
- PCCF Wildlife will complete the formalities of registration of the Trust.
- Reviewed earlier Cabinet decision of closing Fair Price (FP) shops having 50 or less NFSA Ration Cards to allow widows and specially-abled FP shop owners to continue their operation.
- Directorate of Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture, Assam and its subordinate offices will be created.
- Creation of Sissi Tangani Tribal Belt in Dhemaji district with 89 revenue villages.
- Labour Dept to explore possibility of exempting wages of Tea Garden Workers from the purview of National Level Floor Wage as envisaged in Code of Wages, 2019.
- Approval to draft notification on Code of Wages Assam Rules, 2021.
- 9,000 distribution transformers, 70 pre-fabricated compact sub-stations (PCSS), 11 power transformers to be procured and installed, and 4,200 damaged distribution transformers to be repaired at a cost of Rs 250.08 cr for improving voltage and reduce power distribution losses.
- 4.80,249 un-electrified households to be electrified – 4,09,050 households under on-grid mode and 71,199 households under off-grid mode – at a cost of Rs 1718.18 crore.
- Approval too electrification of 48,231 Anganwadi Centres and 13,120 primary schools with financial involvement of Rs 161.42 crores.