Assam: Key Decisions Taken in Cabinet Held in Dhemaji

The Assam Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was held at Dhemaji on Thursday for the first time outside Dispur.

The key decisions taken in the Cabinet meeting are:

The Cabinet was held for three days. On September 29, the ministers reached Dhemaji and visited one district during the journey and today the Cabinet meeting was held and on October 1, the ministers will visit another district on return journey

The ministers will visit one Anganwadi centre, one school and will monitor various schemes

The ministers on their return journey will meet one vaccinated people, one beneficiary of Arunodoi scheme, one freedom fighter and will meet 6-8 senior citizens

There might not be any cabinet meeting on October due to by-poll

The next cabinet meeting will be held on November 1 st week in Bongaigaon and in December it will be held in Haflong

We will visit the districts of lower Assam prior to visiting Bongaigaon, said CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

The OBC certificate will be provided by the board of the tribes from now onwards

4 tribes will be able to buy land in 2 tribal belts in Dhemaji. This facility has been provided for Koch-Rajbongshi, Tai Ahom, Matak and Gorkha community

The land could be bought by the people who have settled in the Tribal belt and block before 2011

Mission Basundhara will start from October 2

The Municipal boards of Dibrugarh, and Silchar will be upgraded to Municipal Corporations

The cabinet has approved a package of Rs. 700 crores for the employees of Hindustan Paper Corporation ltd. After the settlement of the problems of the employees, 4700 bighas of land of the two paper mills will be allotted for Assam government

The cabinet has also approved 1800 crores for the settlement of Microfinance loan for 11 lakhs people

The cheques will be provided from December 1

The Assam Cabinet has approved Rs. 50crore for the integrated DC office in Dhemaji

A state-of the art stadium will be constructed at Dhemaji and a fund of Rs. 50 crore has been approved for the stadium

A road will be constructed over the embankment from Jonai to Majuli which will include Jonai, Dhemaji, Majuli and Dhakuakhana constituency. A total of 183 crores have been approved for the project

The Assam Cabinet has approved Rs. 150 crores to control the flood in Dhemaji

A medical college will be set up in Dhemaji

