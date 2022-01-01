Assam Celebrates New Year with New Ray of Hope

Assam celebrated New Year with much fervor and enthusiasm amid the COVID-19 pandemic. People thronged to temples on the first day of the New Year to seek blessings from God so that the year passes peacefully.

“I wish everyone a very Happy New Year and wished that the year passes off peacefully. We have faced many hurdles in 2021 as the coronavirus pandemic has hit not only the state but the entire nation and world. Everyone suffered from losing their job to economic crisis and therefore I wish that this year we get a new ray of hope and to start off the New Year there is nothing more than seeking blessing from the almighty,” said one of the devotees who visited Ganesh Mandir at Latasil to offer prayers.

The first day of the New Year also witnessed large numbers of people in Assam State Zoo and Botanical Garden in Guwahati, Manas National Park in Baksa district in Assam, Kaziranga National Park and other tourist places in the state.

Picnic spots in Guwahati and nearby areas are filled with large numbers of picnickers everyone choose the first day of the New Year to spend with family and friends and have a feast together.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the nation on the New Year and wished joy and good health to everyone.

“Happy 2022! May this year bring abundance of joy and good health in everyone’s lives. May we keep scaling new heights of progress and prosperity, and work even harder to fulfil the dreams of our great freedom fighters,” he tweeted.



Modi also shared a clip of the recent episode of ‘Mann ki Baat’, his monthly radio broadcast, in which he had extended his wishes to people in the New Year.

