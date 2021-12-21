Assam CM Calls on Union Home Minister, Discusses Border Issue

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss border issues.

Speaking to media persons after meeting with the Home Minister, CM Sarma said that the border issues between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh has been discussed in the meeting. Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu was also present in the meeting.

The Assam CM further stated that he will also called on Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma in Guwahati on Wednesday to discuss the border issue.

He will again meet the Home Minister today night before returning to Guwahati to discuss on the upcoming Manipur election.

Speaking on the issue of taking loan by the Assam Government, CM Sarma said that the one who don’t understand will not understand. “A government can take up to 3.5 percent loan and we have not crossed the limit. All the former governments had taken loan. The Assembly permits to take 3.5 percent loan. As the GDP has increases, the percentage of 3.5 has increased,” said CM Sarma.

The GDP in the earlier financial years was 4 lakh crores.

