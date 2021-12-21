Covid 19NationalTop Stories

Manipur: 3 Foreign Returnees Test Positive for COVID-19

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
Amid the Omicron scare, three foreign returnees tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur. Out of the three cases, two returned from The Netherlands and one from Canada.

Notably, The Netherlands went into a lockdown on Saturday to curtail the spread of the Omicron variant during Christmas gatherings. 

Meanwhile, all the three foreign returnees hail from Imphal West district in Manipur. 

The returnees arrived in the stated at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Imphal on Sunday. 

They have been admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) Hospital. 

Meanwhile, the samples of the three COVID patients would be sent for genome sequencing to ascertain whether they have been infected by the Omicron variant. 

