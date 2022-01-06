Assam CM Offers Prayer at Uggratara Devalaya for PM Modi’s Good Health

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma offered prayers at Uggratara Devalaya in Guwahati to seek blessings for good health of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Offering prayers at Uggratara Devalaya, CM Sarma said, “We urge for the centennial life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was a sheer insult for the Prime Minister at Punjab. This is a very hateful politics of Congress,” the Assam Chief Minister said.

Notably, the PM was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to the road being blocked by some protesters at Punjab on Wednesday.

The MHA has taken cognisance of this serious security lapse and sought a detailed report from the state government.

PM Modi was scheduled to visit Ferozepur on Wednesday to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore.

Meanwhile, addressing a rally at Tanda in Hoshiarpur, Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that PM Modi’s ‘life threat gimmick’ was aimed at toppling a democratically elected state government.

