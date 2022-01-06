CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Book Released by his Nephew Today at Majuli

A book on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma written by noted journalist Mridul Kumar Handique was released on Thursday at Majuli by Chief Minister’s nephew.

The nephew of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was very happy on being able to get an opportunity to release the book written on Himanta ‘Mama’- the well-known title received by the Chief Minister.

The book written by Mridul Kumar Handique depicted the entire life of Himanta Biswa Sarma- from childhood till he became the Chief Minister.

It was in 2021, February 18, when Himanta Biswa Sarma went to a meeting at Fuloni in Majuli that a group of young boys screamed at him with the title ‘Mama’ and from then onwards CM Sarma is well known as ‘Mama’.

After that, when Mama visited Majuli again after he took charge as Chief Minister, he along with his nephew has taken a meal together at Circuit House and these nephew have got the opportunity to release a book on the Chief Minister written by journalist of Asomiya Pratidin and writer Mridul Kumar Handique at Shriram Banamali Dev Higher Secondary School premises at Majuli today.

The book was released by nephew Pabitra Dutta, Koushik Saikia, Bikash Dutta, Champak Baruah and Gyanjyoti Saikia. The book release programme was also attended by Principal of the School Ashim Hazarika and teachers and students of the school.

The 415-page book published in Assamese has been published by Software Bikash Kendra.

Speaking on the book, Principal of the School, Ashim Hazarika said that the book will give everyone the knowledge on the life of the Chief Minister and it is a very well-written book. He also congratulated the writer on giving a book to the readers which will give a throwback on the Chief Minister’s life. He also urged the people to buy the book and encourage the writer.

