Assam CM Sarma Elected To Badminton World Federation Council

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also the president of the Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Saturday was elected to the BWF council for the period 2021-25.

Dr. Sarma, is also the Vice President of Badminton Asia, and fetched 236 votes in his favour as the 20 council members were elected from 31 contestants at the virtual AGM and Council election of Badminton World Federation (BWF).

“I am thankful to all the member nations for voting in my favour and I take this opportunity to congratulate the BWF President as well as my fellow Council Members on their appointment,” Dr. Sarma said after his election.

“It is my aim to take Indian badminton to the highest level globally and to establish the country as the badminton powerhouse,” he added.

BWF President Paul-Erik Hoyer was re-elected unopposed, so were Deputy President Khunying Patama of Thailand and Vice President Paul Kurzo of Switzerland, ANI reported.

BAI was represented by President Sarma and Adviser VK Verma along with General Secretary Ajay K Singhania and Omar Rashid as observers during the meeting, it added.

Dr. Sarma was unanimously elected as President of Badminton Association of India since August 2017. He has also been the president of the Assam Badminton Association.