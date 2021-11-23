Assam: CM Sarma Extends Help To Lakhimpur Minor Orphan Siblings

Assam Chief Minister (CM) Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma asked local MLA Manab Deka to meet the minor orphan siblings-duo of Lakhimpur and discuss about extending help to them.

Two minor sisters named Barasha and Anisha whose parents passed away, appealed to Chief Minister Sarma for help.

CM Sarma has directed MLA Manab Deka to meet with the orphan children and assure them financial assistance. The CM has been considering the matter seriously, said Deka to the media.

The MLA asked the Lakhimpur Deputy Commissioner to send a child psychologist to take a test of the children so that it could be determined what they actually want.

Mr. Deka said, “We have decided to take help from a child psychologist to determine what they actually want. The Deputy Commissioner would send a child psychologist to near them.”

An amount of Rs 7,81,200 would reportedly be parked in the bank as a fixed deposit in the name of each of the beneficiaries under Sishu Seva Scheme. Monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,500 to be realized from the fixed deposit will be given to each of the beneficiaries till they attain 24 years of age and on completion of 24 years of age, the principal amount parked as a fixed deposit against each beneficiary would be credited to his or her bank account.

