Sikkim CM Tamang Meets BTC Chief Boro On Kokrajhar Visit

Sikkim Chief Minister P S Tamang along with his cabinet ministers, Bedu Singh Pant and Arun Upriti arrived today at the Central Institute of Technology (CIT) guest house in Assam’s Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) on his visit to Kokrajhar.

The BTC Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro and deputy CEM Gabinda Chandra Basumatary gave him a warm welcome. The Sikkim CM was in Guwahati on Monday and was supposed to leave for Siliguri. He traveled via road and halted in Kokrajhar due to poor weather conditions.

Talking to the media, the Sikkim CM said that this was his second visit to BTR and added that his government maintained a good relationship with Assam and the BTC government.

Thanking BTC Chief Pramod Boro for the warm hospitality, Mr. Tamang invited him to Sikkim to carry forward the good relationship.

“We discussed several important matters during the meet”, said Mr. Boro, adding that the BTC government will soon send a team of officials to Sikkim to gather knowledge about organic farming and apply the same in BTR.

He further said that it was indeed a pleasure meeting the CM of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang.

ALSO READ: FIR Against Kangana Ranaut For Calling Sikhs “Khalistani Terrorists”