Assam CM Sarma Says 4 To 5 Bills To Be Tabled In Assembly Session

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that four to five bills will be introduced in the Assam Assembly Session.

CM Sarma said that the government will discuss ways to open more than one lakh jobs in the state in the new year. He also said that the police laws would be amended.

The cow protection law will be looked at and possibly amended in the upcoming session, the CM said. He added that if a vehicle smuggling cattle was seized, it could be sold.

The CM also spoke on the issue of coal smuggling. He said, “It would be incorrect for us to check coal trucks from in Meghalaya. The other states would not take it well if we did so”.

He also said that if issues were raised against the coal produced in Assam, then the government will take action. He made the comments against Akhil Gogoi’s remarks on him regarding a ‘coal syndicate’.

