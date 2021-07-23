Assam CM Sarma to Meet Meghalaya CM Today Over Border Issue

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will meet Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday in Shillong to discuss the inter-state boundary issue.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma will be in Shillong for the meeting one day ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state on Saturday.

Both the chief ministers will hold discussions on the issue of the boundary dispute in at least 12 areas.

Earlier, Conrad Sangma met Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati on July 17 and discussed the need to find an amicable solution to the decades-old boundary dispute between Meghalaya and Assam.

“CM Sarma will come to Shillong on July 23 and the chief secretary of the state will also be present in the meeting. In the meeting some presentations will be made by both the states,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma had said earlier.

According to reports, after the discussion on Friday, another meeting will take place in Guwahati on the boundary issue where a team of officials from both states will be present.

The Meghalaya chief minister had also informed that there might be joint visits in some areas by the officials of both states.

On the other hand, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said he expects “some headway” during the Assam-Meghalaya border talks in Shillong on Friday.

Notably, this will be the first official meeting between the CMs of Assam and Meghalaya after their unofficial discussions on the issue earlier.

It may be mentioned that a total of 209 cases of aggression have been reported since 2016. 127 cases have been registered against border issues in the last five years and only three persons have been arrested so far.

According to reports, four states of the Northeast have encroached the land of Assam, a total of which 69010.82 hectares of land.

The states which encroached Assam’s land are Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland.

