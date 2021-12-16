Assam CM Sarma Visits Residences Of Nilmani Phookan And Kamalendu Deb Krori

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday visited the residences of Jnanpith awardee poet Nilmani Phookan and former principal of Cotton College Kamalendu Deb Krori.

The CM visited the residence of poet Nilmani Phookan, who was conferred with the Jnanpith award to congratulate him.

He tweeted about it in Assamese, writing, “Met ‘Kavyarishi’ Srinilmani Phukandev, who was honoured with the Jnanpith Award, at his residence in Guwahati and congratulated him. The biggest contribution of the revered Phookan sir will always make the world of Assamese language and literature proud. I pray to God with his good health and long life”.

Image Taken From Twitter

CM Sarma also visited the former principal of Cotton College, who was conferred the Assam Sourav Award recently. He tweeted about his visit, saying, “Visited the residence of eminent physicist & former Principal of Cotton College Shri Kamalendu Deb Krori in Guwahati. Assam Govt recently conferred Assam Sourav Award on him for his contributions in academics & scientific research. I pray for a healthy & long life for him”.

Image Taken From Twitter

