Assam Congress Forms Committee To Strengthen Party In BTR

Assam Congress on Saturday constituted a committee to assess and find measures to strengthen the party’s organisational matters in the Bodo Territorial Region (BTR).

“Hon’ble President APCC Sri Bhupen Kumar Borah has constituted a committee to take stock of organizational matters in the Bodo Territorial Region (BTR) to strengthen the party from grassroots including frontal organizations, Cells & Departments,” a statement undersigned by general secretary Bobbeeta Sharma read.

The eight-member committee will be headed by Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi.

MLAs Jadav Swargiary and Abdus Sobhan Ali Sarkar, Bisti Basumatary, Shankar Prasad Roy, Jewel Tudu, and Klengdon Ingti are members of the committee, while, Bhaskar Dahal is the Convenor of the committee.

Also Read: 10 Bangladesh Nationals Held Along International Border In Bengal