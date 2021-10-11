Assam Cong Observes “Maun Vrat” In Protest Against Lakhimpur Kheri Violence

Assam Congress has observed a “maun vrat” (vow of silence) on Monday in protests against the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, and demanded the removal of Union minister Ajay Mishra, besides exemplary punishment for his son, Ashish.

The “maun vrat” was held outside Meghdoot Bhawan in Guwahati as part of the party’s countrywide protest against the violence that ensued during the farmers protests in UP, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah told reporters today.

On October 3, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri, including four farmers and two BJP workers.

Maintaining that the demonstration staged across the country by the Congress was an attempt by the party to “save democracy”, Borah said, “The law cannot be different for VVIPs and common citizens. No effort was made to arrest the minister”s son till he surrendered.”

Borah also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “remaining silent as a cabinet minister”s son is involved in the incident”.

Opposition Leader in Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia, AICC executive president Zakir Hussain Sikdar, and MP Pradyut Bordoloi also took part in the demonstration.