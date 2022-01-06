Assam: COVID-19 SOP To be Announced Tomorrow

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the new SOP for COVID-19 will be announced on Friday (January 7).

The chief minister had on earlier said that there is no possibility of lockdown adding that the government will try to follow COVID protocols without harming the livelihood of the people.

The government will also take precautions so that the Omicron cases can’t spread.

However, reports claimed that the curfew timing in the state will be increased and schools and colleges might be closed again.

Assam health minister Keshab Mahanta had claimed that the state is prepared to tackle the situation as there is a sufficient number of beds in reserve for COVID-19 patients. 

