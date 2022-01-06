Telugu Actor Mahesh Babu Tests COVID-19 Positive

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, he informed through his twitter handle.

The actor in his tweet wrote, “Despite taking all the precautions, I’ve tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. I’ve isolated myself at home and have been following medical guidance.”

He requested all those who came in contact with him recently to get themselves tested. He also urged those who have not yet vaccinated to get their jab immediately as it reduces the risk of severe symptoms and hospitalization.

