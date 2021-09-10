Assam: CRPF Jawan Commits Suicide After Shooting Colleague In Nagaon

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Jawan committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle after firing at one of his colleagues in Nagaon district on Thursday.

As per reports, the incident took place inside a CRPF camp located there.

The deceased jawan, identified as one Vijay Mishra, allegedly shot his colleague on his leg, injuring him. Both of them had engaged in an altercation before the incident.

Mishra had gone to the barracks to deposit the arms, but instead of submitting it, he opened fire at his colleague, identified as one Pranjal Dutta.

“Vijay fired at leg of Pranjal by using his service rifle and fled from the area. Later Vijay allegedly committed suicide with his service rifle,” a CRPF official said.

Meanwhile, the injured CRPF jawan was rushed to Nagaon civil hospital.

A departmental inquiry would be initiated, the CRPF official said.