Assam: Woman Commits Suicide Along With 3-Year-Old Son In Bajali

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Suicide
Representative Image

A woman in Assam’s Bajali district has allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a pond with her three-year-old infant son.

The woman, identified as one Malabika Deka (30), allegedly took the extreme step following an altercation with her husband over some family issue.

As per reports, the husband is a constable, ITBP posted in Uttarakhand.

Related News

Decision To Reopen Cinema Halls Will Be Taken Within 15…

“Daylight Robbery”: Chidambaram Slams Centre…

Actor Sidharth Shukla’s Last Rites Performed in Mumbai

Mizoram Allows Myanmar Refugee Children To Take Admission In…

Later, SDRF recovered the mother-son duo from the pond, located at Naginipar area under Sarupeta Police Out Post in the district.

Meanwhile, the family members of the woman have lodged an FIR against the husband.

Further investigation in the case is on.

You might also like
Assam

Assam Polls: BJP Led Coalition Conquers Kamrup Metro Again

National

Why Bihar onion sellers wearing helmets?

Assam

Guwahati: India’s Longest River Ropeway To Launch On August 24

Assam

NE states demand for NRC

Assam

Mariani Mob Lynching: 16 Accused Arrested So Far

National

Special Train Services Resume Today