Assam: Woman Commits Suicide Along With 3-Year-Old Son In Bajali

A woman in Assam’s Bajali district has allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a pond with her three-year-old infant son.

The woman, identified as one Malabika Deka (30), allegedly took the extreme step following an altercation with her husband over some family issue.

As per reports, the husband is a constable, ITBP posted in Uttarakhand.

Later, SDRF recovered the mother-son duo from the pond, located at Naginipar area under Sarupeta Police Out Post in the district.

Meanwhile, the family members of the woman have lodged an FIR against the husband.

Further investigation in the case is on.