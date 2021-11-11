Assam D.El.Ed PET Result 2021 Released

AssamEducationTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam

Assam D.El.Ed Pre-Entry Test (PET) Result 2021 has been declared on Thursday by the Directorate of State Council of Educational Research and Training

Candidates who appeared for the D.El.Ed exam can check their result now on the official website – scertassam.co.in.  

After the checking of results, candidates will have to submit their preferences of TEIs, as part of the Counselling process.  

The Counselling will be held from November 17 to 19, 2021. The final selection list for these candidates will be released on November 23, 2021, following which the admission process will be done. The PET exam was conducted on September 19, 2021.

D. El. Ed is a Diploma course in Elementary Education. It is a 2-year full-time diploma course to train teachers for the primary level and can be done with classroom training or distance learning.

