Assam Doctor Elected In American Surgical Society

Pratidin Bureau
Eminent surgeon of Assam, Dr. Subhash Khanna, has been elected in an American surgical society – Society of American Gastrointestinal Endosurgeons (SAGES) and will be serving to promote and growth of “Endoscopy” and “Hernia” surgery sections of the international body.

On the recommendation of Dr.LianeFeldman, President of the SAGES, Khanna was selected as an expert to serve the two committees for the next two years. He is one of the three leading surgeons of the country to be selected to serve this prestigious international body.

The other two surgeons selected are Prof.PawanindraLal of Moulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi for Safe Lap Cholecystectomy and Dr. Ramen Goel of Fortis Hospital Mumbai for Bariatric Surgery.

Founded in 1981, SAGES is a non-profit professional organization providing education on gastrointestinal minimal invasive surgery. Its mission is to innovate, educate and collaborate to improve patient care

It is the largest Gastrointestinal surgeons’ society and has over 8000 members across the globe. It selects expert committee members across the globe every two years to promote, plan and propagate various upcoming newer advances in surgery in selected subjects.

