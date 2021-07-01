Assam Doctor Receives Prestigious Award At National Conclave

Dr. Manash P Baruah (Director & HOD – Endocrinology) of Excelcare Hospitals, Guwahati was honoured with ‘The Economic Time Inspiring Endocrinologist &Diabetologist of India’ award in The Economic Times Doctors Conclave on Wednesday.

The programme was organised by the Times Group on a virtual platform as a run up to the Doctors Day (July 1) to commemorate the frontline warriors.

Dr. Manash P Baruah received the prestigious award as a national recognition of his excellence in the field of academic research.

During his address, he thanked the organisers for bestowing the award upon him and said that he wished to continue to his practice and research work to put Assam and Northeast not only on the national stage but also on the global stage. He also paid his respects to the all the healthcare workers and particularly to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty during the pandemic.

Dr. Baruah who is an alumnus of the prestigious AIIMS, New Delhi is one of the most sought after physicians in the Northeast and is credited to having several important publications to his name both at national and international level.

The opening address of the conclave was delivered by Sudha Murthy (Chairperson -Infosys Foundation) and the keynote address was delivered by Kailash Satyarthi (Nobel Laureate).

The chief guest of the programme was Aswini Kumar Choubey (MoS – Health & Family Welfare, Government of India).

The conclave was also attended by some of the biggest luminaries in health care and public service such as Dr. Randeep Guleria (Director – AIIMS, New Delhi), Dr. Sunil Kumar (Director General – Health Services, Government of India), Dr. NareshTrehan (Founder Chairman – Medanta), Dr. Devi Shetty (Founder Chairman – Narayana Health), Dr. Ambrish Mittal (Chairman – Max Healthcare) and SonuSood among others who deliberated on several important issues related to the pandemic, public health infrastructure and importance of public private partnership for the future. The discussion was moderated by Dr. Harsh Mahajan.