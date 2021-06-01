Assam Doctor Thrashed By Mob, CM Sarma Condemns Attack

An on-duty doctor was brutally assaulted by a group of men at the Udali Covid Care Centre in Hojai district on Monday after a Covid-19 patient passed away. Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and Indian Medical Association condemned the attack.

As per sources relatives of the deceased have allegedly thrashed the doctor, Seuj Kumar Senapati, who works with Fultali Model Hospital under Lanka Police Station.

It has also been alleged that few nurses were assaulted too.

As per a latest source, severely assaulted doctor will be brought to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital soon.

Meanwhile, three have been arrested in this connection, Assam Police informed.

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma condemning the attack, tweeted today, “Such barbaric attacks on our frontline workers won’t be tolerated by our administration @gpsinghassam @assampolice. Ensure that the culprits brought to justice”.

Moreover, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, stating there was a “barbaric attack yesterday…and it was an extremely inhuman attack”, and requested for “immediate strict action on culprits”.

As per a report, Giyasuddin, a Covid-19 patient from Udali area, died at the hospital yesterday

The video of the heinous incident went viral on Tuesday.

Atleast 20 people could be seen beating and manhandling Senapati.

A video of the incident had gone viral in which a mob of around 20 people including women were seen manhandling Senapati and beating him with sticks and other items. They also tore his dress.

The mob also damaged the property of the Covid care centre.