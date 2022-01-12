Assam: Drugs Along With Illegal Wildlife Products Seized In Karbi Anglong, 2 Held

Assam police have seized 795 grams of heroin along with illegal wildlife products in Karbi Anglong’s Khatkhati area on Wednesday.

Two persons were arrested in connection to it.

The illegal wildlife products include elephant angle, deer horn, tortoise skin etc.

Informing about the development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted,” #AssamAgainstDrugs @karbianglongpol recovered 795 gram Heroin at Khatkhati, Karbi Anglong along with some wildlife products which include elephant ankle, deer horn, tortoise skin etc. Two persons arrested in the operation. Much appreciated. Keep it up @assampolice.”