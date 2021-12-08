Assam: Education Minister Ranoj Pegu Presents Sahityik Pension At Kalakshetra

The state education minister, Ranoj Pegu on Tuesday, while speaking on the occasion of late Assamese journalist and author Dr. Homen Borgohain’s birthday, paid tributes on behalf of the state government.

Image Taken From Twitter

The event that was organized under the Mission Basundhara scheme, was held at the Srimanta Shankardev Kalakshetra in Assam’s Guwahati. It also saw 23 eminent personalities from the state acknowledged with the Sahityik (Literary) pension by the government.

Present at the event were cabinet minister Smt. Ajanta Neog, advisor to the education department, Dr. Nani Gopal Mahanta, Sri Pradipta Borgohain, son of Homen Borgohain and Gauhati University professor Sri Bibhas Choudhury.

Image Taken From Twitter

Speaking at the event, Mr. Pegu said, “WhatsApp and Facebook and never be the replacement for literature. The number of readers and writers has come down in recent times”.

He then said, “Like students, the government is mulling over a Credit Bank for teachers as well, where the work done by teachers will be preserved and preached”.

Congratulating Assamese poet Nilmani Phookan on winning the prestigious Jnanpith Award, the education minister said, “Along with him, I congratulate the state of Assam and its people. This honour of Nilmani Phukan will take the literary world of Assam a long way”.

He further added, “Poetry has not lost its love, it is still appreciated. Here in Assam, poetry has a very different, enchanting influence. Poetry has made the literary world of the state very famous”.

On the occasion, Mr. Pegu further announced that the government will take over all the responsibilities of Nilmani Phookan. He said, “Starting from his health expenses to everything, the state government will take up the responsibilities”.

ALSO READ: Milk Production in Northeast Increased by 4.9%