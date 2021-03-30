Election 2021Top Stories

Assam Election: 2nd Phase Campaigning to End Today

By Pratidin Bureau
23

The campaigning for the second phase of the Assam Assembly elections will end on Tuesday (March 30) at 6 pm. The second phase polls will be held in 39 constituencies and a total of 345 candidates are in the fray out of which 26 are women.

The voting for the second phase of polls will be held on April 1.

The election authority has banned any kind of poll rallies, processions, display of election matters by means of a cinematograph or similar apparatus after the prescribed time. It also prohibits the propagation of any election matter to the public by holding musical concerts, theatrical performances or other entertainment programs to attract the public in any polling area during the period of 48 hours.

Within this period, no result of exit or opinion polls should be published, publicized or disseminated in any manner by print, electronic or other media platforms, said the authority adding that the ban would continue till voting in a single phase, or multiple phases and in all the States where the election commission notified election is over.

