Assam Election: Priyanka Gandhi to Visit State for 3rd Phase Campaign

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Assam again on Friday (April 2) to campaign for the third phase of the Assam Assembly elections. She will address three rallies at Goalpara East, Golakganj and Sarukhetri.

This will be Priyanka’s third visit to the poll-bound Assam since March 1. Congress is contesting 90 seats in the 126 member Assam assembly while it has given 36 seats to allies.

Voting for the third phase of elections will be held on April 6 in 40 constituencies. 337 candidates are in the fray for the third phase of polls.