Assam Election: Raijor Dal Releases Last List of Candidates

By Pratidin Bureau
Raijor Dal released its last list of candidates for the third phase of Assam Assembly elections to be held on April 6.

The list declared today by the party led by its jailed anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi is as follows:

1. Muslim Uddin Choudhury- 27 No East Bilasipara

2. Jehirul Islam- 37 No Goalpara West

Meanwhile, the party also declared the list of constituencies which have been withdrawn by its candidates. The constituencies are:

1. Mariani– Akhil Gogoi

2. Borkhetri- Rashel Hussain

3. Bijni– Jamsher Ali

4. Gossaigaon– Osman Gani

