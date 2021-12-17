Assam: Elephant Calf Killed In Mariani After Collision With Train

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam

An elephant calf was killed after being hit by a train in Assam’s Mariani in Jorhat district in the wee hours of Friday.

The elephant collided with Dibrugarh-bound Rajdhani Express near Mariani town while crossing the railway track around 3 am today. Train movement has not been affected for the incident

As per reports, the elephant calf had probably ventured into the area from nearby forests.

Earlier this month, two elephants were also killed after colliding with the same Dibrugarh bound Rajdhani Express at Khetri near Jagi Road.

Such untoward incidents have been occurring almost every year across Assam where several wild animals including elephants have been killed.

