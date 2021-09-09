Assam Ferry Accident: Tribute To Parimita Das Statewide, Body Sent For Postmortem

The Nimatighat-Majuli Ferry accident that took place in Assam on Wednesday, September 8 has shook the whole state. Parimita Das, an Assamese professor at the Rangachahi College in Majuli and a resident of Guwahati has lost her life at the horrifying accident that took place yesterday.

As expressed by Parimita’s family and landlord of her rented home in Majuli, Parimita and her mother was planning to travel to Anthkheliya on the occasion of Madhavdev’s tithi. However, they were not able to pay the visit to Anthkheliya as the ferry services were suspended due to rise of Brahmaputra river water.

On Wednesday, on the opportunity of Shankardev Tithi, Parimita and her mother were making their journey to Anthkheliya Namghar and the unfortunate incident took place where Parimita had to lose herself to the River Brahmaputra.

The dead body of Parimita Das has been sent for postmortem reports.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has made his way to Nimatighat today to take stock of the incident.

Meanwhile, many political organization and youths associations in the state has slammed the government for failing to provide adequate facilities to the people of these areas who uses the waterways for travelling purpose.

The Rangachahi College in Majuli has also organized a tribute and condolence program in the remembrance of the faculty member Parimita Das. Colleagues and students of Rangachahi College has expressed deep loss with the death of Parimita Das in the ferry accident and have appealed the government to take necessary steps on time so that no families had to go through the horrors like yesterday’s incident in their lives again.

The militant outfit ULFA (I) in Assam has also expressed their concern over the Nimatighat-Majuli Ferry incident.