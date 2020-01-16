Assam Fisherman Simanta reaches hometown

Assam’s fisherman, Simanta Saikia, who was arrested by the Pakistan Maritime Security Forces on November 28, 2018, has reached his hometown Golaghat on Thursday. He was released on January 6.

Simanta hails from Assam’s Merapani area under Golaghat district. Reacting to his jail term in Pakistan, Simanta said, “It feels great to step in my homeland. We had to work as labourers in Pakistan jail.”

It may be mentioned here that Simanta along with 20 other fishermen from India was arrested for allegedly straying into Pakistan’s territorial waters. They were working as anglers in a Gujarat based company. In an attempt to hunt fish, the fishermen crossed the border and entered into Pakistan waters in the Arabian Sea.