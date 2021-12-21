Assam: Forest Guard Critical After Attack By Elephants In Hojai

By Pratidin Bureau
A forest guard officer was critically injured in an attack by elephants in Lanka in Assam’s Hojai district.

The forest guard official, identified as one Shivajit Sharma, is a resident of Lanka town.

In an attempt to chase a herd of wild elephants away, Sharma was injured as one of the elephants turned around and attacked the team.

The elephants had reportedly come out of the forests in search of food and were going towards the villages. The team had tried to chase them away during which the incident happened.

Meanwhile, the injured official Sharma was immediately rushed to the Haji Abdul Majid Memorial Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

Notably, on Sunday, a 45-year-old man Radha Gogoi was trampled to death in another elephant attack in Margherita at Ward No 2 at Pathargaon under Makumokilla gaon panchayat.

