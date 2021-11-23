Assam: Former ADC Saibur Rahman Granted Bail

Former Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Saibur Rahman granted bail on Tuesday. He was arrested on August by CM Vigilance Cell on charges of acquiring a disproportionate asset worth over Rs. 100 crore.

Rahman was granted bail as the CM Vigilance Cell failed to submit the chargesheet even after 90 days time.

The CM Vigilance Cell was given 90 days time to submit the chargesheet which was completed on Monday.

SP of CM Vigilance Cell, Rosy Kalita, however, said that they are not late in submitting the chargesheet. The vigilance cell submitted the 92-pages chargesheet on Tuesday (November 23) which the court said that it was late as the 90 days period was completed on Monday itself.

According to Rosy Kalita, the 90 days time has not yet passed as Rahman was arrested on August 24.

The CM vigilance cell started a probe after receiving of a complaint alleging Saibur Rahman of having disproportionate assets by illegal and corrupt means earlier.

He was booked under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act 2018.

