Assam Govt Allots Portfolios to Newly Inducted Ministers

The Assam Government has allocated portfolios to the newly inducted ministers under the Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma led cabinet on Tuesday.

The allocated portfolios to the ministers are as follows:

1. Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma: Home, Personnel, PWD and another department not allowed to any other Ministers

2. Ranjit Kumar Dass: Panchayat & Rural Development, Public Health Engineering, Food & Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs

3. Atul Bora: Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Border Area Development, Implementation of Assam Accord, Cooperation

4. Urkhao Gwra Brahma: Handloom & Textile, Soil Conservation, Welfare of Plain Tribe & Backward Classes (BTC)

5. Chandra Mohan Patowary: Transport, Industries & Commerce, Skill Development, Welfare of Minorities

6. Parimal Suklabaidya: Environment & Forests, Fisheries, Excise

7. Keshab Mahanta: Health & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Information Technology

8. Ranuj Pegu: Education, Welfare of Plain Tribe and Backward Classes (non BTC)

9. Ashok Singhal: Guwahati Development, Urban Development, Irrigation

10. Jogen Mohan: Revenue & Disaster Management, Hills Area Development, Mines & Minerals.

11. Sanjay Kishan: Welfare of Tea Tribes, Labour & Employment

12. Ajanta Neog: Social Welfare, Finance

13. Pijush Hazarika: Water Resources, Information & Public Relations, Parliamentary Affairs

14. Bimal Bora: Sports & Youth Welfare, Cultural Affairs, Power, Tourism

Also Read: 1st Cabinet Of Himanta Biswa Sarma-Led Govt To Be Held Today