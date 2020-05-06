Assam Govt Earns Rs. 30Cr Revenue from Liquor Sale

The Assam government has earned revenue of more than Rs.75 crore till Tuesday from the liquor shops since it has opened from May 2. In the last three days, there has been a sale of liquor worth Rs. 80 lakhs in Assam.

According to the All Assam Liquor Shops Association, there has been a sale of liquor worth Rs. 25 crore on a daily basis and the government has earned Rs. 30 crore revenue out of the 80 crore sale of liquor.

It may be mentioned that on May 2, the government allowed to open the liquor shops for only an hour in three districts- Kamrup Metro, Hojai and Udalguri but it has been said that the sale of liquor was less and therefore, the government later permitted to open liquor shops in other districts as well.

However, the liquor shops in Morigaon, Goalpara, Dhubri and Bongaigaon districts are still closed.

The total liquor sale was more than Rs 75 crore in the State. On the other hand, the Excise department has moved the State Finance department to change the structure of liquor tax collection. The move is expected to generate additional revenue of Rs 500 crore to Assam.