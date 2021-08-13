Assam Govt Issues Guidelines for Celebrating I-Day

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam I-Day
Representative Image

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority has issued a new guideline for celebrating 75th Independence Day on August 15.

The new guidelines issued by ASDMA are:

  1. The gatherings should not be more than 1500 persons at state level celebration of the Independence Day in open space or field
  2. At district level celebration, the gatherings should not be more than 500 persons while in sub-divisional level celebration, it should not be more than 300 persons
  3. For celebration at the de-centralized locations except as mentioned above, the gathering should not be more than 200 persons and if it is within any closed hall, auditorium etc, the gathering should not be more than 50% of the seating capacity or 200 persons, whichever is lower.
  4. Persons or officials involved with the celebration or moving for participation in Independence Day celebrations will be exempted from the purview of curfew hours and odd-even vehicular restrictions
  5. COVID-19 protocols including COVID appropriate behaviour like wearing of masks, maintenance of social distancing, sanitization etc. by all during the ceremony are to be strictly followed.
