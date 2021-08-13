Guwahati NewsTop Stories

Guwahati: Huge Amount Of Illicit Drugs Seized, 5 Held

By Pratidin Bureau

In a joint operation, a Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD) and Noonmati police and seized a huge amount of illicit drugs in Guwahati.

Five drug peddlers were arrested in connection to the same. They were identified as A Md Rahul Hussain, Ajit Saikia, Kishor Sarmah, Rajib Rajbangshi, and Ankurjyoti Das.

The seized drugs include 50 vials of Heroin weighing 16 grams, 107 empty vials, 15 syringes, and 12 mobile phones.

Further investigation is on to unearth linkages.

