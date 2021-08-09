Assam Govt Issues New SOP, Curfew in All Districts from 6 PM
The Assam government has issued a new set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)s on Monday. According to the new SOP, the curfew timing in all districts will be imposed from 6 pm to 5 am with effect from August 10 until further orders. Health Minister Keshab Mahanta announced the new guidelines in a press conference at Bongaigaon.
The other guidelines issued by the state government are as follows:
- The new SOP will come into effect from 5 AM of August 10
- The day curfew in the state has been lifted while the night curfew will be imposed from 6 pm
- All shops, business establishments, work place, hotels/restaurants, showroom, vegetable and fruit markets will remain open till 5 PM
- The inter-district movement will continue to remain suspended
- 10 persons will be allowed in marriage functions, funeral and other rituals
- Wearing of masks is mandatory in public places
- Takeaway of food items from restaurants, hotels and other eateries will be allowed till 5 pm
- Employees engaged in emergency/essential services shall attend their duty without any restrictions at any place
- Goods transport shall continue unhindered
- Intra-district transport shall operate with 50% seating capacity
- Pillion riding will be totally prohibited except for women and children who will be allowed
- The odd-even formula for plying of vehicles shall continue
ALSO READ: Neeraj Chopra Wants Akshay Kumar or Randeep Hooda to Play his Role in Biopic