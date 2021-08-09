Assam Govt Issues New SOP, Curfew in All Districts from 6 PM

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Curfew
Representative Image

The Assam government has issued a new set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)s on Monday. According to the new SOP, the curfew timing in all districts will be imposed from 6 pm to 5 am with effect from August 10 until further orders. Health Minister Keshab Mahanta announced the new guidelines in a press conference at Bongaigaon.

The other guidelines issued by the state government are as follows:

  • The new SOP will come into effect from 5 AM of August 10
  • The day curfew in the state has been lifted while the night curfew will be imposed from 6 pm
  • All shops, business establishments, work place, hotels/restaurants, showroom, vegetable and fruit markets will remain open till 5 PM
  • The inter-district movement will continue to remain suspended
  • 10 persons will be allowed in marriage functions, funeral and other rituals
  • Wearing of masks is mandatory in public places
  • Takeaway of food items from restaurants, hotels and other eateries will be allowed till 5 pm
  • Employees engaged in emergency/essential services shall attend their duty without any restrictions at any place
  • Goods transport shall continue unhindered
  • Intra-district transport shall operate with 50% seating capacity
  • Pillion riding will be totally prohibited except for women and children who will be allowed
  • The odd-even formula for plying of vehicles shall continue
