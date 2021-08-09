Assam Govt Issues New SOP, Curfew in All Districts from 6 PM

The Assam government has issued a new set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)s on Monday. According to the new SOP, the curfew timing in all districts will be imposed from 6 pm to 5 am with effect from August 10 until further orders. Health Minister Keshab Mahanta announced the new guidelines in a press conference at Bongaigaon.

The other guidelines issued by the state government are as follows:

The new SOP will come into effect from 5 AM of August 10

The day curfew in the state has been lifted while the night curfew will be imposed from 6 pm

All shops, business establishments, work place, hotels/restaurants, showroom, vegetable and fruit markets will remain open till 5 PM

The inter-district movement will continue to remain suspended

10 persons will be allowed in marriage functions, funeral and other rituals

Wearing of masks is mandatory in public places

Takeaway of food items from restaurants, hotels and other eateries will be allowed till 5 pm

Employees engaged in emergency/essential services shall attend their duty without any restrictions at any place

Goods transport shall continue unhindered

Intra-district transport shall operate with 50% seating capacity

Pillion riding will be totally prohibited except for women and children who will be allowed

The odd-even formula for plying of vehicles shall continue

ALSO READ: Neeraj Chopra Wants Akshay Kumar or Randeep Hooda to Play his Role in Biopic