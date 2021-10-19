Assam Govt Promises Electricity In 13,120 Primary Schools

By Pratidin Bureau
The Government of Assam on Tuesday took some key decisions at the cabinet meeting where it has been promised that 13,120 primary schools in Assam will get electricity.

Health Minister of Assam Keshab Mahanta addressed a press conference after the end of cabinet meeting where he gave insights to all the key decisions of the meeting.

According to the statements made by Health Minster Keshab Mahanta, 4,80,295 households of rural areas in Assam are yet to have electricity.

The Government of Assam has also sanctioned a total amount of Rs 1718 crore for the electricity connectivity in the rural areas of Assam.

Further, Minister Keshab Mahanta also said that 48,231 Anganbadi kendras will also be given electricity connection.

Rs. 120 crore has been sanctioned for the reconstruction and repairing of all the new and old police stations in Assam, said Minister Keshab Mahanta.

A decision has also been made by the Assam government to buy 9000 transformers and repair 4200 old transformers.

