Assam Govt To Appoint 23,000 Teachers Very Soon

The Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Sunday announced that the government is soon going to appoint 23,000 candidates in the education sector in Assam.

The Education Department is soon going to advertise for the recruitment of the teachers, said the Education Minister on Sunday.

According to the latest updates, the first advertisement of the education department for the recuitment of teachers will be released on September 9.

The announcement was made by the Education Minister Ranoj Pegu himself on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on Sunday.

Pegu also added that a lot of posts are lying vacant in the state education department in various places. He also mentioned that there are also many barriers for filling up these vacancies. However, the education department will remove these barrier one by one and fill in the posts.

Minister Pegu also said that loans have been taken from NABARD as per the RBI guidelines to address the infrastructural problems.

The education department will also provide Rs 3 crore for infrastructure development to 209 schools which have produced great personalities and have a record of successful alumni and have crossed 75 years, said Ranoj Pegu.

