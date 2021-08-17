Assam Govt to Conduct TET Exam in October, 2021

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Tuesday announced that the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) will be held in October, 2021. The Education Minister announced this at a press conference held in Sarba Siksha Abhijan office in Kahilipara.

The other key highlights of the press conference are:

The Assam government has started the process of recruiting 1 lakh people and the maximum recruitment take place in education department

TET to be conducted in October, 2021. The candidates qualified in CTET can also apply for the TET examination

The final year students of B.Ed and D.EL.ED can also apply for the examination

There will be 75% reservation for students who qualified HSLC and HS examination in rural areas

The state government has also requested to increase the seats by 25% in educational institutions

The private educational institutions can include Class XI from now onwards

If there is a high school within a 5 km radius of the higher secondary school, steps will be taken to upgrade such educational institution.

