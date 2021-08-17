Assam Govt to Conduct TET Exam in October, 2021
Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Tuesday announced that the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) will be held in October, 2021. The Education Minister announced this at a press conference held in Sarba Siksha Abhijan office in Kahilipara.
The other key highlights of the press conference are:
- The Assam government has started the process of recruiting 1 lakh people and the maximum recruitment take place in education department
- TET to be conducted in October, 2021. The candidates qualified in CTET can also apply for the TET examination
- The final year students of B.Ed and D.EL.ED can also apply for the examination
- There will be 75% reservation for students who qualified HSLC and HS examination in rural areas
- The state government has also requested to increase the seats by 25% in educational institutions
- The private educational institutions can include Class XI from now onwards
- If there is a high school within a 5 km radius of the higher secondary school, steps will be taken to upgrade such educational institution.
