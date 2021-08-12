Assam Guv Felicitates Olympic Bronze Medallist Lovlina

Assam’s first Olympian Lovlina Borgohain who returned to the state on Thursday after prolific win as a bronze medallist was felicitated by Governor Professor Jagdish Mukhi at Raj Bhawan.

The 23-year-old pugilist from Assam was honoured by the first lady too.

The Governor in a tweet lauded her efforts and said that her journey from a small village in Golaghat to the Olympics is an inspiration to youngsters.

“I along with the First lady of Assam felicitated ace boxer.

@LovlinaBorgohai on getting #Bronze medal in the Olympics 2020 of Women’s Welterweight (64-69kg) category in Raj Bhavan today. We are really proud of her. Rising from humble beginnings from a small village in Golaghat district, her triumph at the biggest sporting event of the globe, made a name for herself and most importantly made Assam proud. Her success and demeanor will be source of strength and inspiration to hordes of youngsters across the country and possibly outside”.

The Governor felicitated her with a gamocha, seleng sador, sarai and a sum of Rs. 5 lakh.



He also asked the Commissioner and Secretary, Sports and Youth welfare Malay Bora who was present at the event to find ways to use this Olympic success of her to ignite the hidden sporting potentials of Assam. He also asked him to help Lovlina in all possible ways to sustain her winning streak.

Earlier today, Lovlina was felicitated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Kalakshetra.

During the felicitation ceremony, the 23-year-old pugilist was awarded Rs 1 crore by the state government. She was also handed traditional ‘Muga Shawl’, a citation, a traditional Assamese ‘Xorai’ and a small rhino figurine.

He also announced that a road in Guwahati will be named after Lovlina.

Further, he also informed that a sports project in Lovlina’s name will also be set up in Sarupathar at a cost of Rs 25 lakh. All four trainers of Lovlina will also receive Rs 10 lakh each, he announced.

He also said that Lovlina will receive Rs 1 lakh every month till the commencement of the Paris Olympics in 2024. This money will be provided for her nutritious diet and sports practice, he said.