Assam: Heroin Concealed In 41 Soap Cases Recovered

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam police on Monday recovered a considerable amount of heroin during a naka checking at Diphu-Dhansiri road.

According to an official statement, the heroin weighing around 532 grams was found inside a secret chamber within the fuel tank of a Scorpio vehicle.

The vehicle was intercepted based on specific inputs wherein the heroin was concealed inside 41 soap cases.

Two persons were arrested in connection to the case. They were identified as Aftab Hussain and Sabir Hussain, both hailing from Karimganj.

Further investigation on the matter is on.

