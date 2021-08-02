NE BJP MPs Accuse Cong Of Using Assam-Mizo border Dispute For Political Gains

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs from North East met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and submitted a memorandum that expressed their disapproval of attempts by certain Congress politicians for their one-upmanship related to the Assam-Mizoram border row.

“A series of confidence-building measures have taken over last few days by both Assam and Mizoram governments, yet actions of Congress remain devious and mischievous,” the memorandum submitted by the BJP MPs read.

India is united and will continue to move ahead on the path of progress and the people of the Northeast are touched by PM calling eight states of Northeast as Asthalakshmi, the memorandrum stated.

The MPs also asserted in their memorandum that successive Congress governments have failed to do justice to the dreams of the region.

“Former Prime Ministers Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi were not sensitive to the aspirations of Mizo and Naga communities,” they said.

“The Naga – accord, Bodo accord, Bru Reang moved towards peaceful resolutions. Northeast is home to infrastructures like Bogibeel bridge and Dhola Sadiya bridge. Insurgency and violence have been reduced. On the contrary, Congress has no regard for the culture of the Northeast,” it said.

The MPs further alleged that during the tenure of the previous Congress governments, chief ministers of North Eastern states had to wait for hours before they could get an appointment from Congress leaders and if they managed to get the appointment “they would play with their pets”.

“Today North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) is looking after the inclusive development of Northeastern states. Unable to digest this, Congress and its ecosystem is trying many dirty tricks. In 2018 they tried to make CAA and NRC a political issue but the people of the Northeast gave them a befitting reply.

Today they are trying to stoke tempers between Assam and Mizoram,” said the BJP MPs in their memorandum to PM Modi.

