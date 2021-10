Assam police seized heroin weighing around 339.2 gm worth Rs 2.5 crore in Karbi Anglong district and a person was arrested in this connection.

A team of Karbi Anglong police personnel arrested the accused belonging to Manipur in Khatkhati area of Karbi Anglong district.

Acting on a tip-off, police searched a passenger bus coming from Manipur at Laharijan on Friday night and seized the heroin concealed in 27 soap boxes.

Further investigation is underway.