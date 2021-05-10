Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma, 13 Ministers Take Oath

Along with the newly inducted Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma, 13 ministers also took oath on Monday at Srimanta Shankardeva Kalashetra.

The ministers who took oath are Chandra Mohan Patowary, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Atul Bora, Parimal Suklabaidya, Keshab Mahanta, Ajanta Neog and Pijush Hazarika. Dr. Ronuj Pegu, UG Brahma, Sanjay Kishan, Jogen Mohan, Ashok Singhal and Bimal Bora.  

CM of Tripura Biplab Deb, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, Manipur CM N Biren Singh, and Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio is also present at the swearing-in ceremony. Former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal also attended the ceremony.

