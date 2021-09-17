Assam: HS Special Exam to be Held from October 1

The special examination of Higher Secondary will be held from October 1 till November 11. The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) in a notification said that the question papers will be distributed 15 minutes prior to the examination.

The state government instructed to conduct the examination with COVID-19 protocols.

The examination will be conducted for the students who are not satisfied with their results of HS declared without conducting the examination due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

