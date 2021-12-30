Assam | HSLC-HS Exam from March 15, 2022: Ranoj Pegu

The Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Thursday announced that the High School Leaving Certificate (HDLC) exam and Higher Secondary exam will be held from March 15, 2022.

The education minister after attending a meeting with Sarba Siksha Abhiyan said that the examination will be conducted from the second week of March and will try to complete by the first week of April.

He further stated that prior to the examination, the vaccination process will be started in Assam and that from January 3 the vaccination process will start in every district. “15 schools will be targeted everyday in every district so that we could complete the vaccination as soon as possible,” said Pegu.

He further stated that the parents will also have to take the second dose of vaccine during the period.

