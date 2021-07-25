Assam: Huge Quantity Of Illicit Tablets Seized In Dhubri, 1 Held

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
tablets

In a major haul, a huge quantity of illicit Pyeevon Spas contraband tablets was seized by Assam police in Dhubri.

One person has been arrested in connection to the case. He was identified as one Moghol Hussain, hailing from New Ghat under Bazar town outpost in Dhubri.

The contraband was recovered during an operation conducted on Sunday based on a tip-off.

As per a report, over 25,000 of these tablets were being carried inside a Flipkart courier delivery bag.

Police said the arrestee have been supplying these addictive drugs to teenagers in various region of the district since a while now.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against Hussain under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Further investigation is underway.

