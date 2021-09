A human skeleton was recovered from a forest near Golai No. 3 in Digboi early Monday morning.

The skeleton was first found by locals who later informed authorities.

Sources said the skeleton was that of a male, however, the cause of his death remains unknown as of yet.

Meanwhile, police have sent the skeleton for autopsy.

Locals claimed that the skeleton belonged to one Nitul Rajbonshi (40) who went missing while collecting wood in July this year.